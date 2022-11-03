Auburn Candidates 2.0: A few new contenders to check out

Right now the talk of the town isn’t the game against Mississippi State on Saturday, everyone seems more focused on who will be the next head coach.

The three names you hear most are Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders, and Hugh Freeze. One shouldn’t expect that list to change anytime soon but who are some of the under-the-radar candidates? Who are some of the off-the-wall names that could grab your attention?

There are plenty of coaches with Auburn ties that could garner some attention. Here is the next version of our candidates’ list where we spitball another group of 10 names. Some you will recognize from our 1.0 list mixed in with some new contenders.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

He made our first list and it seems like he will be among the contenders for the job so Lane Kiffin makes the cut here.

Auburn Ties: He has no ties to Auburn but he has operated in the SEC West with Alabama and Ole Miss. His offensive prowess would make things interesting for the Tigers.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Barbara Gauntt / USA TODAY NETWORK

Much like Kiffin, Coach Prime had to return to the second list. Even Lane was campaigning for him to take the job on the Plains.

Auburn Ties: He has no ties to the University but he is a huge name and could help with recruiting the state of Georgia, where the school signs a good amount of talent. Is there a bigger name than Prime Time?

Hugh Freeze, Liberty

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

This is a name that will likely be tied to Auburn through the entirety of their head coach search. Freeze was run out of Ole Miss for recruiting violations but his work with Liberty makes him a viable candidate once again. Freeze just agreed to a huge extension but that SEC money hits differently.

Ties to Auburn: Freeze’s daughter was a student at Auburn. He knows the SEC West and he has beaten Alabama, Nick Saban.

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, Auburn interim head coach

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Prior to being named interim head coach [autotag]Cadillac Williams[/autotag] was the running backs coach and hadn’t yet taken a coordinator job after his NFL career. He joined the staff under Gus Malzahn and remained with the team under Bryan Harsin. He will now have the opportunity to show what he is made of.

Ties to Auburn: An Auburn alum and the No. 2 rusher in school history behind Bo Jackson.

Charles Kelly, Alabama DBs Coach

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Kelly is a long-time assistant at the FBS level and it is about time that he gets his opportunity to run a program. He has two national championships as an assistant. In 2020 with Alabama and 2013 with Florida State, but is it time for him to come home?

Ties to Auburn: Kelly is an alum and former defensive back. He served as a graduate assistant under Terry Bowden in 1993. He has operated mostly as an FBS assistant in the South since 2006 and Kelly is a top-tier recruiter. Per 247Sports, Charles Kelly is the No. 8 recruiter in the country.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

O’Brien is likely to receive some looks after going through the Nick Saban school of wayward coaching. He has a record of 15-9 for his two-year run at Penn State. Not sure Auburn would be a job he would take but he will remain on our board for now.

Ties to Auburn: No ties to Auburn and has only coached in the SEC over the past two seasons with Alabama.

Jeff Grimes, Baylor Offensive Coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grimes will likely receive interviews this offseason for head coaching vacancies. He has worked in the SEC with the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, and currently serves as Baylor’s offensive coordinator under former SEC assistant Dave Aranda.

Ties to Auburn: Grimes was the offensive line coach under Gene Chizik from 2009 to 2012. He returned to the SEC with LSU from 2014 to 2017.

Joe Whitt Jr, Dallas Cowboys DBs coach

(AP Photo)

Whitt is more of an NFL coach when you look at his resume. Prior to 2007, he did coach at the collegiate level. He was born and raised in Auburn, Alabama. As an assistant, he won a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers. Not sure if there will be interest but going with an Auburn man would likely be better than what we have seen over the last two seasons.

Ties to Auburn: Whitt is the son of long-time Auburn assistant Joe Whitt. His father served on the staff under Pat Dye, Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, and Gus Malzahn. Whitt Jr is an Auburn alum who served as a student assistant working with wide receivers.

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning’s name popped up on a list from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Would he leave Oregon after just one season? It doesn’t seem likely but he is familiar with the SEC. He currently has the Ducks in contention for a CFP spot at 7-1.

Ties to Auburn: Lanning has no direct ties to Auburn but he worked in the SEC as a graduate assistant with Alabama in 2015. He was also on Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff from 2019 to 2021.

Kenny Dillingham, Oregon offensive coordinator

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

And then there was a wild card. Would Kenny Dillingham leave Oregon and return to the Auburn Tigers? Dillingham is from Arizona and an alum of the Sun Devils. Working in the Pac-12 seems to fit. But he has experience at Auburn, even if it was just one season.

Ties to Auburn: Dillingham served as the OC during the 2019 season, which was Bo Nix’s freshman year. He took the same job at Florida State the next season and followed Lanning to Eugene. The reunion for Dillingham and Nix has been a special one.

