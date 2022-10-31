Auburn Candidates 1.0: Who could replace Bryan Harsin as head coach?

It has been a whirlwind day for the Auburn Tigers as it seemed that Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen was expected to be named the new man in charge on the Plains.

In the words of the late Billy Mays, “but wait there’s more.”

In a press release from Auburn University, the school announced that Bryan Harsin was let go as the football program’s head coach. Not an all-too-surprising move with a new AD coming into the fold. He was likely going to remove Harsin and bring in his own head coach to have a clean slate.

While it is really early in the process, Auburn Wire put together a list of the likely top candidates.

Early Favorite: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

New Auburn Wire site editor Taylor Jones recently asked if Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could be auditioning for the job on the Plains. Most feel that Kiffin will be a guy they will look at. Would he leave Ole Miss? Perhaps if the money is right.

The Splash Hire: Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

There isn’t a bigger name in the world of college football that is available like Deion Sanders. Coach Prime would bring a lot of eyeballs to Auburn. With a Power Five team could his staff do some damage on the recruiting trail? If he can swing five-star wide receivers at Jackson State, what could he do in the SEC? Sanders doesn’t have the experience of others but what do you have to lose at this point?

The Redemption Candidate: Dan Mullen, ESPN Analyst

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

His resume is more impressive than Harsin with a combined 103-61 record in the SEC. It could be a story of redemption after being ousted in 2021 from the job at Florida. Not to mention he was the head coach at Mississippi State when new the Auburn AD was there. Just spitballing here.

Stealing from the enemy: Bill O'Brien, Alabama Offensive Coordinator

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a name that will garner much positivity among some fans. But as a head coach Bill O’Brien has a pretty good resume, as a general manager not so much. He did a good job at Penn State before moving to the NFL. Perhaps attending Nick Saban’s school of wayward coaches has done him some good. At least a name to keep an eye on.

The Dark Horse: Jeff Grimes, Baylor Offensive Coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Grimes has been on the Plains before as an offensive line coach. His work with the BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears will certainly have him getting some attention with the openings around college football.

The Free Agent: Matt Rhule, former Baylor head coach

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule’s run as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers was shortlived but perhaps he would return to the college game. He turned the Baylor Bears from worst to first in a quick span, an experience he could lean on with Auburn. The big question revolves around whether or not Matt Rhule wants to return to the game.

SEC East candidate: Mark Stoops, Kentucky

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If Stoops doesn’t like dealing with basketball coach John Calipari, then he would probably love Bruce Pearl. A man who is very supportive of other sports at Auburn. Stoops has really turned around a football program that has been dormant for decades. He should be on the shortlist.

Rising Star: Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Chadwell has put Coastal Carolina on the map in the G5 and he would likely do wonders for the offense at Auburn. While he doesn’t have experience at the Power Five level, his ability to build programs shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Longshot: Hugh Freeze, Liberty

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Freeze is a name that has come up quite a bit. He did just sign a new contract with Liberty making it a longshot but worth a mention.

The Why Not Candidate: Lance Leipold, Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Lance Leipold is the hottest name on the coaching carousel it seems. The Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers are likely both making a run at the Kansas head coach. Auburn should at least kick the tires.

