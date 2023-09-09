Advertisement

Auburn at California: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Berkeley

Taylor Jones
Auburn plays California on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Auburn Tigers (1-0) kicked off the 2023 campaign in strong fashion last Saturday by knocking off UMass, 59-14, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This weekend, their focus shifts to the Golden State, where the California Golden Bears (1-0) await them for a late-night affair.

Saturday’s game will be the second for Auburn under Hugh Freeze, and he will have to undergo a great adjustment in order to have his team ready. He shared his thoughts on the Tigers’ West Coast trip during his weekly press conference on Monday.

The only experience I had was BYU. It was a long trip. One of the challenges I have for me is to embrace it because I don’t like it. I don’t like scheduling teams on the West Coast. I would like to play somebody over here on the East Coast, but it was done and me complaining or not embracing it, is not the proper response. I haven’t, the only one I’ve done is BYU. It was a challenge and this one is even further. In another time zone. I think it creates some challenges, but this will be a good test for all of us. Coaches, training staff, nutritionists, strength staff, support staff, and players. How do we handle if things are a little uncomfortable or it’s not exactly the way we want it. I’m speaking to myself as much as anyone, and you’ve got to play a really good football team at their place. When our body times are 9:30 or 10 at night and we’re kicking off. All of that is going to be a challenge, but that’s what life is. So how we approach it and the attitude we have for the opportunity we have ought to be one of gratitude and thankfulness. If we have to suck it up and fly a long flight, then that’s what we’ve got to do. We get another opportunity to represent this school, our conference, and each other. So, let’s go make the most of it.

Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at California including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.

How to watch Saturday's game

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

  • Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton)

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen to Saturday's game

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at California.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:

Auburn injury report

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
LB Austin Keys

Thumb

Out indefinitely

CB JD Rhym

Undisclosed

Questionable

S Caleb Wooden

Undisclosed

Questionable

RB Jarquez Hunter

Undisclosed

Questionable

WR Nick Mardner

Undisclosed

Questionable

 

California injury report

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
RB King Doerue

Undisclosed

Questionable

RB Justin Williams-Thomas

Undisclosed

Questionable

QB Sam Jackson V

Upper Body

Questionable

RB Byron Cardwell

Undisclosed

Out for season

 

Auburn's players to watch

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
  • Payton Thorne (10-of-17, 141 yards, TD)

  • Robby Ashford (9 carries, 51 yards, 3 TD)

  • Jay Fair (5 catches, 56 yards, TD)

  • Eugene Asante (6 tackles)

  • Jaylin Simpson (3 tackles, INT, FR)

California players to watch

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Jadyn Ott (20 carries, 178 yards, 2 TD)

  • Isaiah Ifanse (10 carries, 54 yards, 3 TD)

  • Jeremiah Hunter (6 receptions, 64 yards TD)

  • Jackson Sirmon (8 tackles, sack)

  • Myles Jernigan (2 tackles, sack, INT)

