Auburn at California: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Berkeley
Auburn plays California on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Auburn Tigers (1-0) kicked off the 2023 campaign in strong fashion last Saturday by knocking off UMass, 59-14, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This weekend, their focus shifts to the Golden State, where the California Golden Bears (1-0) await them for a late-night affair.
Saturday’s game will be the second for Auburn under Hugh Freeze, and he will have to undergo a great adjustment in order to have his team ready. He shared his thoughts on the Tigers’ West Coast trip during his weekly press conference on Monday.
The only experience I had was BYU. It was a long trip. One of the challenges I have for me is to embrace it because I don’t like it. I don’t like scheduling teams on the West Coast. I would like to play somebody over here on the East Coast, but it was done and me complaining or not embracing it, is not the proper response. I haven’t, the only one I’ve done is BYU. It was a challenge and this one is even further. In another time zone. I think it creates some challenges, but this will be a good test for all of us. Coaches, training staff, nutritionists, strength staff, support staff, and players. How do we handle if things are a little uncomfortable or it’s not exactly the way we want it. I’m speaking to myself as much as anyone, and you’ve got to play a really good football team at their place. When our body times are 9:30 or 10 at night and we’re kicking off. All of that is going to be a challenge, but that’s what life is. So how we approach it and the attitude we have for the opportunity we have ought to be one of gratitude and thankfulness. If we have to suck it up and fly a long flight, then that’s what we’ve got to do. We get another opportunity to represent this school, our conference, and each other. So, let’s go make the most of it.
Below, you will find everything you need to know ahead of Auburn’s game at California including a broadcast guide, an injury report, and key players to watch.
How to watch Saturday's game
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
How to listen to Saturday's game
Listen to Auburn Football on your local Auburn Sports Network affiliate all season long. Andy Burcham and Jason Campbell will provide live play-by-play coverage of Auburn’s game at California.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below:
Sirius/XM
Ch. 190
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Auburn injury report
LB Austin Keys
Thumb
Out indefinitely
CB JD Rhym
Undisclosed
Questionable
S Caleb Wooden
Undisclosed
Questionable
Undisclosed
Questionable
WR Nick Mardner
Undisclosed
Questionable
California injury report
RB King Doerue
Undisclosed
Questionable
RB Justin Williams-Thomas
Undisclosed
Questionable
QB Sam Jackson V
Upper Body
Questionable
RB Byron Cardwell
Undisclosed
Out for season
Auburn's players to watch
Payton Thorne (10-of-17, 141 yards, TD)
Robby Ashford (9 carries, 51 yards, 3 TD)
Jay Fair (5 catches, 56 yards, TD)
Eugene Asante (6 tackles)
Jaylin Simpson (3 tackles, INT, FR)
California players to watch
Jadyn Ott (20 carries, 178 yards, 2 TD)
Isaiah Ifanse (10 carries, 54 yards, 3 TD)
Jeremiah Hunter (6 receptions, 64 yards TD)
Jackson Sirmon (8 tackles, sack)
Myles Jernigan (2 tackles, sack, INT)