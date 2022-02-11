Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will return in 2022

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is returning for the 2022 season.

The school announced Friday that Harsin would be back for his second season with the team after a week of speculation surrounding his future. Rumors swirled about Harsin's job amid a wave of transfers from the team after the end of the 2021 season and an internal investigation into his relationships with players and staffers.

A week ago, Auburn president Jay Gogue said the school was trying to “separate fact from fiction” regarding rumors around Harsin and the football team. Harsin would have been owed over $18 million if he was fired without cause and the Tigers would be looking for their third coach in as many seasons.

Monday, Auburn released a statement that it was "judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures."

Friday, Gogue released a statement saying he was pleased that the school was keeping Harsin.

"Over the past week, my administration conducted that review," Gogue said. "It included meetings and interviews with current and former football coaching and administrative staff, numerous players, university administrators and other individuals who offered perspective on the issues that had been raised. To be clear, this process, which was never individual- or outcome-specific, did not yield information that should change the status of our coaching staff or football program.

"All should understand that in matters such as these the roles of the university administration and the Board of Trustees are distinct and separate. To be very specific, the decisions made were mine alone as the president. The Board played no role in the fact-finding or the decision-making process."

"Specific to Coach Harsin, he was completely cooperative throughout this inquiry and is equally eager to consider and address any identified issues head-on. My most recent conversations with Coach Harsin have me as convinced as ever in his commitment to our student-athletes’ on- and off-field success and his vision for our program. We are equally committed to providing him the necessary means to achieve that goal."

The announcement that Harsin was staying at Auburn comes after he attended SEC coaches meetings in Birmingham on Thursday. Harsin did not speak with reporters after the meeting. He attended after a family vacation in Mexico following National Signing Day earlier in the month.

In a separate statement released immediately after Gogue's statement, Harsin said that he had experienced one of the hardest weeks of his coaching career.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my career and it had nothing to do with my coaching ability," Harsin said. "The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification. Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time – our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others."

Auburn went 6-7 in 2021

Harsin came to Auburn from Boise State after the 2020 season when Auburn fired Gus Malzahn. The Tigers started 6-2 in 2021 but lost their final five games of the season to finish 6-7 after a Birmingham Bowl defeat to Houston.

One of the more than 20 players who transferred was three-year starter Bo Nix. The QB suffered a season-ending injury against Mississippi State in November and announced shortly after the season was over that he would be transferring. Nix will play at Oregon in 2022.

Now that Harsin is being retained, the search officially continues for his fifth coordinator. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired at the end of the 2021 season and replaced by Austin Davis. But Davis, a former Seattle Seahawks assistant, left the team in early February for personal reasons.

Former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason was hired as the team’s defensive coordinator before the 2021 season. Mason resigned in January and is replacing Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. Mason is reportedly making less money in Stillwater than he was in Auburn. After Mason left, linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Tigers.