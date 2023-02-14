Auburn on the brink of ESPN Basketball Power Index top 25

After a challenging week of close games, Auburn’s losing streak remains active at three games.

Thankfully, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index formula is understanding of Auburn’s tough week.

After losing a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Tuesday, and dropping a tough game to Alabama despite leading for over 75% of the game, Auburn remains No. 26 in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings.

Auburn’s slate of weekly gets lighter this time around, but the Tigers can not afford to become complacent. Auburn hosts Missouri on Tuesday before traveling to Nashville on Saturday to take on Vanderbilt. Ironically, both teams defeated Tennessee last week on last-second shots.

Ahead of this week’s action, here’s a look at where Auburn stands in categories measured by the ESPN Basketball Power Index:

Overall Ranking: No. 26

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping two games to the SEC’s toughest teams last week, Auburn remains at No. 26 in the overall ranking.

Strength of Record: No. 34

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Despite playing tough competition, Auburn dropped ten places in their strength of record ranking from No. 24 to No. 34.

Quality Win/Loss: 4-6

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn played two quality opponents last week in Texas A&M and Alabama, losing both games. Auburn now has a 4-6 record when playing teams that are deemed “quality” by the BPI.

Strength of Schedule: No. 36

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Playing two quality opponents last week boosted Auburn’s strength of schedule. The Tigers now hold the No. 36 strength of schedule, up 11 spots from last week.

Non-conference Rank: No. 44

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s non-conference schedule remains one of the nation’s best at No. 44. The Tigers’ non-SEC games plays a role in their tournament resume.

NCAA Tournament seed projection: No. 10

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

According to Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology, the Tigers are set to be a No. 10 seed in the South Region. It is important that Auburn finishes the season strong, as Lunardi has them “on the bubble.”

Story continues

SEC Rank: No. 5

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn remains No. 5 in the SEC, trailing Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

Missouri Rank: No. 54

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn faces Missouri at Neville Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT

Vanderbilt Ranking: No. 92

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. CT at Memorial Gymnasium

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire