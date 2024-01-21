Auburn breezes past Ole Miss to improve to 16-2 on the season

The Auburn Tigers are an absolute wagon.

Bruce Pearl’s squad won yet another conference game by double-digits on Saturday, beating the Ole Miss Rebels 82-59 in a packed Neville Arena.

The 23-point victory is not only the 11th straight for the Tigers but the 11th straight by double digits as well.

Auburn’s margin of victory in SEC play is a laughably astonishing 19.2.

Saturday’s win was again a defensive masterclass combined with an elite-level, 9-man rotational offense that wore down the opponent.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led the way for the Tigers, combining for 26 points and 3 assists.

Chad Baker-Mazara, Dylan Cardwell, Chaney Johnson and K.D Johnson were major contributors off the bench as well.

The Tigers shot an extremely efficient 58% from the floor as a team, going 8/18 from beyond the arc as well.

Auburn did commit one more turnover than Ole Miss, but were able to offset the mistakes with better shooting and assist numbers.

As for the Rebels, former Auburn Tiger Allen Flanigan and his teamattes struggled all night in a hostile Neville Arena.

Chris Beard's surprisingly successful Rebels shot just 37% from the floor and 72% from the free throw line on the road.

The loss dropped their SEC record to under .500, showing the early season “feel good” story could come crashing down soon.

On the other side, Auburn is trending in the perfect direction heading into the meat of the SEC schedule. The Orange and Blue could be underdogs on Wednesday when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire