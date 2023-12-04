Auburn’s bowl history with the Big Ten since 2000

Auburn football learned Sunday that they will be facing Maryland in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30.

It will mark the third time in Auburn’s history that they will face the Terrapins on the gridiron, and the first time since 1983. Auburn also has a steady history with the Big Ten, especially during bowl season.

The Tigers are 12-12-2 against Big Ten teams all-time, and 16 of the 26 total meetings with current Big Ten teams have been in bowl games. Auburn will have the chance to regain a winning record against Big Ten foes during bowl season.

Since 2000, Auburn has competed in 20 bowl games. Ten of those have been against teams from the Big Ten conference. How well has Auburn stacked up against Big Ten teams in recent bowl memory? Here’s a look at Auburn’s last ten bowl matchups against programs from the Big Ten conference.

2020 Citrus Bowl

Auburn’s most recent bowl game against a Big Ten foe came following the dismissal of head coach Gus Malzahn. Auburn concluded the COVID-altered schedule with a 6-4 record, and were rewarded with a New Year’s Day bowl against a tough Northwestern team that finished 6-1 in Big Ten play. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix passed for 292 yards, but it was not enough to beat out Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey’s three touchdown game. Auburn would fall to the Wildcats, 35-19.

2019 Outback Bowl

The 2019 Outback Bowl featured the first-ever matchup between Auburn and Minnesota on the gridiron. The game was close, as there were four ties throughout the game. However, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan delivered the finaly blow with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson with 10:26 remaining in the game. Minnesota held on to win, 31-24.

2018 Music City Bowl

Auburn’s most recent bowl win was one for the ages. Auburn set an NCAA bowl record by scoring eight first-half touchdowns en route to a 63-14 thrashing of Purdue. Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns while Darius Slayton hauled in 160 receiving yards and three scores.

2014 Outback Bowl

Auburn’s Nick Marshall and Cameron Artis-Payne combined to gain 343 of Auburn’s 435 yards in the 2014 Outback Bowl. But, at the end of the day, Auburn could not slow down Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon rushed for 251 yards and three scores in the Badgers’ 34-31 overtime win over Auburn. Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone nailed a 29-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 31-31, and he would go on to succeed on a 25-yard attempt in overtime to seal the victory.

2009 Outback Bowl

Gene Chizik’s first season finale was a wild one. Auburn took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, and Northwestern came back to tie the game by the end of the 3rd quarter. The Tigers, again, jumped to a 14-point lead before relinquishing it again with 1:15 to go in the game to force overtime. The Tigers would go on to clinch the game on a 21-yard field goal in overtime to seal the 38-35 victory. Between the two teams, there were 10 total turnovers. Northwestern outgained Auburn by 200 yards, and gained 15 more first downs than the Tigers, but their six turnovers became the overall difference in the game.

2006 Cotton Bowl

Nebraska was a member of the Big 12 Conference during this game, but there is never a bad time to reflect on how great the 2006 season was. The Tigers lost two game during the 2006 season, and were rewarded with a Cotton Bowl bid against Nebraska. Neither team produced many yards, as Nebraska led with 230, but the Tigers managed to sneak away from Dallas with a 17-14 victory. Auburn kicker John Vaughn kicked a 42-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining in the 3rd quarter to put away the game.

2005 Capital One Bowl

The 2005 season was deemed successful as the Tigers ended the regular season with a 10-2 record. However, they could not keep up with Wisconsin in the 2005 Capital One Bowl in Orlando. The Badgers jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and never let up. The 9-3 Badgers stunned Auburn by earning the 24-10 win.

2003 Music City Bowl

Considering the high preseason expectations, Auburn’s 2003 season was deemed a disappointment. But Auburn found a way to end the season on a high note by defeating Wisconsin, 28-14, in the Music City Bowl. The Badgers tied the game at 14-14 with 8:52 remaining in the game, but Auburn scored two touchdowns in the final 3:35 to secure the win. Auburn running backs Cadillac Williams and Ronnie Brown each rushed for two touchdowns in the game.

2002 Capital One Bowl

Auburn squeaked out a win over Penn State in a defensive battle, 13-9, in the 2002 Capital One Bowl in Orlando. The hero of the game was running back Ronnie Brown, who rushed for 184 yards on 37 carries and scored both of Auburn’s touchdowns. Outside of Brown’s big day, Auburn’s defense held Heisman Trophy finalist Larry Johnson to just 72 yards on the ground.

2000 Citrus Bowl

Auburn kicked off the millenium with a challenging bowl game against Michigan. Auburn took a 14-7 lead over the Wolverines in the 2nd quarter, but Michigan rattled off 21-straight points to run out to a 28-14 lead in the 3rd quarter. DeAndre Green hauled in a touchdown pass from Ben Leard with under three minutes remaining in the game, but it was not enough to knock off Michigan, as the Wolverines defeated Auburn, 31-28.

