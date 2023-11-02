Auburn blows out AUM in final tune up before season

It’s safe to say Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are ready for the regular season.

The Auburn basketball team put on a clinic on Wednesday night, taking down Auburn University-Montgomery 102-66 in front of a packed Neville Arena.

FIU transfer Denver Jones led the way in scoring for the Tigers, which is something he may be doing a lot of this season.

Jones scored 18 points in 22 minutes, shooting an efficient 5-9 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point range.

The junior guard is coming off a 20 PPG season at FIU.

Auburn’s next two leading scorers were Division II transfer Chaney Johnson (15 points) and JUCO transfer Chad Baker-Mazara (14 points).

Auburn has relied heavily on transfers for production in the Bruce Pearl era, and this year looks to be no different.

Not all was toilet paper and trees for Auburn in this one, as last year’s leading scorer and defensive presence Johni Broome went down with a shoulder injury after just 3 minutes on the floor.

Broome was able to stay on the bench with some ice for the remainder of the game. Bruce Pearl didn’t seem to concerned when asked about Broom’s shoulder, telling reporters the senior had a “little pinch in his rotator cuff” and “should be okay”.

Five-star recruit Aden Holloway did not play at all due to an ankle injury he suffered in a closed scrimmage against Furman, but “he should be back for [the opener against] Baylor” according to Pearl.

