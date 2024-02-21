Auburn becomes overwhelming favorite to land 2025 OT Tavaris Dice

Auburn’s chances of landing a talented offensive lineman for its 2025 haul continue to grow.

Earlier this month, Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover submitted a “crystal ball prediction” in favor of Auburn to land four-star OT Tavaris Dice with medium confidence. Anna Adams, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports, shares the same sentiment, as she has also given Auburn a “crystal ball” to earn the signature of the Georgia product.

In a recent interview with Auburn Undercover, Dice tells Christian Clemente ($) that Auburn’s message is to keep “doing what you are doing.”

“Come up there, do what I’ve got to do,” Dice said. “And — no coach is ever going to tell you that you’re going to start, he’d really just lie to you — but if I go up there and keep doing what I’ve been doing, keep grinding, keep getting big, go up there and ball out in practice, I’d have a really good chance to start as a freshman.”

Dice is rated as a four-star OT by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, and is a three-star by On3 from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He is the No. 22 OT for the 2025 class according to 247Sports, and is the No. 32 overall player from the state of Georgia. On3 feels strongly that Auburn can land Dice as well, as they have given Auburn a 93.3% chance to earn his commitment via the Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire