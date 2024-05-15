Auburn becomes leader to land 2025 three-star EDGE Herbert Scroggins

The summer months are creeping in, which means that the weather, and Auburn’s 2025 recruiting efforts, are beginning to heat up.

Several key names from the 2025 class are beginning to schedule official visits to the Plains while some are winding down their recruitment. One Auburn target, Herbert Scroggins, is starting to trend in the Tigers’ favor.

Scroggins, a three-star EDGE from Savannah, Georgia, has been high on Auburn’s radar for several months and has a great chance at earning his commitment. Ahead of the busy summer months, Cole Pinkston of On3 has submitted a prediction for Scroggins to commit to Auburn with 60% confidence.

Scroggins has scheduled an official visit to Auburn during the weekend of Sept. 6 for the Tigers’ nonconference game against California at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He visited Auburn last summer during Big Cat Weekend, and again in March. Auburn hopes to bring him in several times, including this year’s Big Cat Weekend, before his official visit this fall.

In a recent interview, Scroggins told Auburn Live that Auburn’s “family atmosphere” stands out most.

“The thing about it, like with Miami and these schools, it’s about the culture there,” Scroggins said in March. “You’re family, you know, they’re from the south, they roll out that red carpet so it’s like you’re just family with them. That’s what I love about Auburn.”

At this point in his recruitment, Scroggins is still flying under the radar. He has a three-star rating from 247Sports and Rivals but is unranked by On3 and ESPN. His luck could change soon due to his incredible junior season at Benedictine Military Academy. As an 11th grader in 2023, Scroggins recorded 84 tackles with 10 for loss, third-highest on the team. He played a key role in Benedictine’s state title appearance.

According to 247Sports, Scroggins is the No. 34 EDGE for the 2025 class and is the No. 43 player from Georgia. He has zero crystal balls in his favor at the time of this post but has a forecast of 95.5% to land at Auburn according to On3.

New RPM Prediction: Auburn to land Georgia edge rusher (On3+) @AuburnLiveOn3 I’ve heard enough.. It is my opinion that #Auburn has a great shot with the priority edge.. Some of my favorite tape in the 2025 class, too.. https://t.co/x0MdItITmH pic.twitter.com/TVERyZKuXq — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) May 14, 2024

