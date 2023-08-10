Auburn becomes frontrunner to land five-star DL Kamarion Franklin

Auburn has gained plenty of momentum on the recruiting trail lately and is looking to keep it going by landing a 2024 five-star defensive lineman from Mississippi.

Kamarion Franklin has taken several visits to Auburn since receiving an offer last September, most recently stopping by for Big Cat Weekend. Predictions from recruiting sites are starting to come in as he prepares for his commitment date, which is set to be sometime this month. One of those predictions has worked out in Auburn’s favor.

Cole Pinkston of On3 has submitted a prediction for Franklin to land at Auburn. Because of this, the Tigers are now the favorite to earn his commitment with a 59% forecast according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, jumping Tennessee.

Franklin told Pinkston last month that he enjoyed his visit to campus for Big Cat Weekend.

“It was a good, good visit,” Franklin said. “Also, I got to talk more and spend the day with Coach (Jeremy) Garrett. I enjoyed that. I also talked to Coach Freeze 1-on-1 and spend time with him before the dead period.”

There are zero crystal ball predictions as of the timing of this post, but 247Sports was able to provide some insight into his recruiting.

No Crystal Ball predictions have been logged for Franklin, who does not have a set decision date but recently told 247Sports that he plans on committing “no later than September.” Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman, who visited each of those four campuses over the summer, including official visits with the Hurricanes and Volunteers in June. He is set to return to Auburn for an official visit in early September.

Franklin is a 6-5, 250-pound defensive lineman from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. He is considered to be a five-star defensive lineman by 247Sports and ESPN. According to 247Sports rankings, he is the No. 2 overall player from Mississippi for the 2024 class and is the nation’s No. 21 defensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire