Auburn becomes frontrunner to land 2025 four-star OL Micah DeBose

Auburn earned the commitment of 2025 defensive lineman Antonio Coleman on Friday, and it appears as if the Tigers are the favorites to land another one of the class’s best linemen.

On3’s Cole Pinkston has logged a prediction that involves four-star OL Micah DeBose and Auburn. Pinkston has named Auburn the favorite to secure DeBose just days after he backed off his pledge to Georgia.

The Mobile product was on campus for a visit during Iron Bowl weekend. DeBose was impressed with the atmosphere and told Pinkston that Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff had a great chance to flip his commitment away from Georgia.

“I’m committed to Georgia, but Auburn has about a 60-70% chance to flip me,” DeBose told Pinkston after Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss to Alabama ($). “They are headed in the right direction. I feel like I can come here and build a legacy with a new team instead of adding on to a team that’s already winning.”

Auburn’s 2025 haul is currently ranked No. 3 by 247Sports with eight commitments. Adding DeBose would cause Auburn’s class to jump Alabama for the No. 2 slot for the cycle according to 247Sports’ class calculator. DeBose is a 6-5, 315 offensive tackle from Vigor High School in Mobile. He is the No. 7 prospect from the state of Alabama for the 2025 cycle, and is the No. 8 offensive tackle nationally.

New RPM Prediction: #Auburn to land 4-star in-state offensive lineman (On3+) @AuburnLiveOn3 After a decommitment from Georgia, it is my opinion that Auburn is in prime position here..https://t.co/sBr67oUXlJ pic.twitter.com/ImxpCUoOnd — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) December 23, 2023

