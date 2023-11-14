Auburn becomes front runner to flip Alabama’s top 2024 prospect

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers flipped four-star EDGE Jamonta Waller from Florida following Saturday’s massive win over Arkansas. It appears as if they have a chance to flip another high-profile 2024 prospect ahead of the early signing period that begins on Dec. 20.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired on Sunday after posting a 45-25 record in six seasons. Auburn now has a chance to reap the reward of the dismissal as five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman revealed that his commitment is “still open” despite remaining committed to Texas A&M.

Coleman, a five-star wide receiver from nearby Phenix City, was expected to commit to Auburn before ultimately choosing Fisher and the Aggies on July 4. Based on recent events, Auburn now has a 93.4% chance to flip his pledge before signing day.

Auburn has remained heavily involved in recruiting Coleman, and Coleman remains interested in the Tigers. He visited the Plains as recently as Oct. 21 for Auburn’s game against Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The only school outside of Texas A&M that Auburn needs to worry about is Florida State. The Seminoles hosted Coleman last weekend for the Miami game, and he was quoted as saying “I like it here” in an interview with On3’s Matt LaSerre.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire