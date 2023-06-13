Auburn becomes favorite for 4-star in-state running back target

The 2024 recruiting cycle is in full swing but that hasn’t stopped Auburn’s coaching staff from putting in the work with some 2025 targets.

One of those targets is four-star running back Alvin Henderson who is from Elba, Alabama. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder spent this past week in Auburn on an unofficial visit for a basketball camp but spent plenty of time with the football coaches.

Auburn running back coach Cadillac Williams has focused on Henderson and it seems like his work will pay off. Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover cast a crystal ball for Henderson to commit to Auburn on Monday and he isn’t the only one.

Cole Pinkston of On3 also predicted Henderson to Auburn on Monday. His prediction gives Henderson a 79.2% chance to commit to Auburn according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Henderson is the No. 73 overall player and No. 5 running back in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 9 player from Alabama.

It’s pretty easy to see why Williams has made Henderson his top target, he has over 40 scholarship offers ahead of his junior season and has done nothing but produce for Elba High School.

He rushed for 1,115 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman to break onto the scene and took another step as a sophomore. He went for 2,636 yards and 47 touchdowns on 13.5 yards per carry.

