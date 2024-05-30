Advertisement

Auburn beats Florida State to win 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, first in school history

cameron jourdan
·1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif. — For the first time in school history, Auburn is the NCAA men’s golf national championship.

The Tigers knocked off Florida State 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Omni La Costa’s North Course to claim its first championship. Auburn, the top-ranked team in the country, finished sixth after stroke play but knocked off Virginia and then Ohio State to reach the championship match.

With the leaderboard tied 2-2, Auburn’s JM Butler defeated FSU’s Luke Clanton in the anchor match, 2 and 1.

It’s the Tigers’ 10th win of the season and caps the trifecta of the SEC Championship, NCAA Regionals and now the NCAAs.

NCAAPhotos from Omni La Costa

Championship results

  • Cole Anderson (FSU) def. Carson Bacha (Auburn), 1 u

  • Tyler Weaver (FSU) def. Josiah Gilbert (Auburn), 2 and 1

  • Jackson Koivun (Auburn) def. Brett Roberts (FSU), 5 and 4

  • Brendan Valdes (Auburn) def. Frederik Kjettrup (FSU), 4 and 3

  • JM Butler (Auburn) def. Luke Clanton (FSU), 2 and 1

This was the first year of three straight the NCAA Championship will be held at Omni La Costa.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek