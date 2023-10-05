Auburn battling Miami for the signature of four-star wide receiver Ny Carr

Since his de-commitment from Georgia, four-star wide receiver Ny Carr has been high on Hugh Freeze’s radar.

Auburn felt great about their chances at landing his signature. He was one of many talented names that flocked to campus for Big Cat Weekend in July and paid a visit to campus for Auburn’s game against No. 1 Georgia last weekend. He tells Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that the Tigers are heading in a positive direction.

“Wasn’t a bad game for them going up against the reigning champions,” Carr said. “They lost by a touchdown and extra point. That’s good for them. It was a great game. Tough match up for them when all the pieces are not filled.”

How much of a chance does Auburn have at landing Carr? According to projections from 247Sports and On3, Auburn has plenty of ground to make up if they plan to beat out Georgia and Miami for his signature.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine forecasts Miami with the best chance to earn Carr’s commitment at 90.9%. Next is Georgia, followed by Auburn, with programs having less than 5% odds.

Wiltfong is the lone 247Sports expert to drop a crystal ball prediction, giving it to Miami. He revealed the projection on Wednesday with a confidence level of 6.

Carr is a four-star rated wide receiver from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. He is the No. 9 player from the state of Georgia for the 2024 class and is the No. 11 wide receiver according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire