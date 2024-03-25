Auburn basketball's season is over. What are the biggest questions surrounding the roster?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Auburn basketball finished the 2023-24 season with the fourth-most wins in program history, earned 26 double-digit victories and won the SEC Tournament title for the third time ever.

And yet there will be a bitter taste in the mouths of the Tigers all offseason.

Auburn went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed, playing some of its best basketball of the season amidst a six-game winning streak that featured three triumphs in three days as a part of the conference tournament. All that momentum came to a screeching halt in an upset loss to No. 13 Yale on Friday.

With the campaign coming to an abrupt ending, it's time to shift into offseason mode. Some questions about Auburn are clear − the only two scholarship players out of eligibility are Jaylin Williams and Lior Berman − but some remain murky.

Here's a look at a few the biggest queries surrounding the Tigers as coach Bruce Pearl's 10th season at Auburn is officially wrapped up:

'HE'S THREE STEPS AHEAD': How Mike Burgomaster has become Bruce Pearl's offensive architect

'I TOLD HER I WAS SORRY': How Auburn basketball must grapple with crushing Yale upset

What does Auburn basketball's backcourt look like?

Auburn deployed a true two-deep rotation at both guard spots, with Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson splitting duties at point guard and Denver Jones and KD Johnson teaming up at shooting guard. All four of those players can return, and five-star signee Tahaad Pettiford will soon be added to the fold.

Pettiford, tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 25 player in the Class of 2024, isn't going to come in and wait around. There seems to be one too many backcourt players set to be on the roster unless someone is comfortable with a dramatically decreased role next season.

Does Johni Broome go pro?

The leap Johni Broome took this season cannot be understated. The senior big man was an All-SEC force in 2022-23, but he evolved into an All-American talent this past year. He averaged more points, rebounds and assists in less minutes in Year 2, and his 3-point percentage skyrocketed to 35.4% on 2.3 attempts per game.

Broome tested the NBA waters last offseason − he was one of eight players to parlay a G League Elite Camp performance into an NBA Combine invite − before returning to college. He'll almost surely declare for the draft again. But will he return this time? If he likes what he hears in the pre-draft process, the answer to that question is likely no.

And if Broome leaves, Auburn has a canyon-sized hole to fill at center.

How many transfers do the Tigers take?

Adding a transfer center will be a given if Broome leaves. Another power forward to pair with Chaney Johnson seems obvious, too.

After that, it gets interesting.

Will the Tigers be bullish and try to dramatically upgrade its guard play, even with the current expected logjam? Do they consider adding a small forward to backup Chad Baker-Mazara despite already having veteran Chris Moore on the roster and four-star recruit Jahki Howard on the way in?

Auburn has brought in nine transfers/JUCO additions over the last three seasons, including four apiece in 2023 and 2021.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball roster: Questions Tigers must answer in offseason