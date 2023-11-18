Auburn basketball's offense erupts in first half to top St. Bonaventure in Legends Classic

In a word: Chaos. That's the only way to describe the closing minute of the first half in Auburn basketball's game against St. Bonaventure in the championship round of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.

The Tigers, leading by 12 points, went on an 8-0 run over the final 60 seconds before the break. It started with Jaylin Williams scooping up an offensive rebound and kicking the ball out to Chad Baker-Mazara for a wide-open 3-pointer, which the junior college transfer sank.

Then Williams stole the ball on the ensuing possession and broke away for a thunderous windmill dunk. After the Bonnies missed a triple, the ball found it's way into the hands of Denver Jones, who connected on a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to send the Auburn (3-1) players into a frenzy.

St. Bonaventure (2-2) couldn't recover, as the Tigers picked up their third straight win, 77-60.

Auburn basketball's dimes

The Tigers made 17 fields goals in the first half. Fifteen of them were courtesy of an assist.

It's not like it was just one player dishing, either. Eight of the 10 Auburn players who got on the floor in the opening 20 minutes had a dime, and five had two or more. Auburn finished with 20 assists.

Denver Jones shows off 3-point prowess

Jones struggled in Auburn's win over Notre Dame on Thursday, as he missed four of his five shots and finished with just two points. That was far from the case against St. Bonaventure.

The Florida International transfer scored 12 points on the Bonnies and connected on all three of his attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. He also picked up three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Auburn basketball's Denver Jones (12) during a game between the Tigers and St. Bonaventure at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 17, 2023.

No offense? No problem

The Tigers were much less prolific offensively in the second half, though Johni Broome still finished with a game-high 18 points on 63.6% shooting. The Tigers had 29 points in the second period compared to 48 in the first.

But Auburn's defense remained locked in. The Bonnies shot a putrid 12.5% from 3-point range and turned the ball over 16 times.

What's next

Auburn will return home to Neville Arena for a matchup with Alabama A&M (0-1) on Tuesday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

