Auburn basketball's depth powers Tigers past UNC Asheville in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has discussed his team's depth ad nauseam this season.

He's been insistent that he's got at least 10 players — two at each position — who are capable of playing rotational minutes. He's also put former walk-on Lior Berman on the floor a good bit this season, giving the Tigers a depth advantage over most of the teams they'll see.

That advantage was thoroughly on display in Auburn's 87-62 win over UNC Asheville on a neutral floor at the Von Braun Center on Wednesday. The Tigers (7-2) had 11 players see meaningful minutes against the Bulldogs (5-6), and all 11 scored at least five points. Five of Auburn's contributors had seven or more.

The win is Auburn's seventh in its last eight games, with the one hiccup coming on the road at Appalachian State on Dec. 3 in a game in which the Tigers went 3-of-27 from 3-point range.

Slowing down UNC Asheville's Drew Pember

Early on, it looked like Auburn didn't have an answer for UNC Asheville big man Drew Pember. The fifth-year senior had 10 of his team's first 14 points, surgically getting to his spots and knocking down four of his initial six shots. He was the main reason the Bulldogs briefly held a 21-19 lead.

But the difference in depth eventually showed up. Pember, who came in averaging 24 minutes per game, played more than 18 in the first half. He slowed down, and Auburn threw multiple bodies at him to slow him down. After he scored his ninth and tenth points with 11:22 remaining in the first half, it took Pember an even 18 minutes to get the ball in the bucket again.

Chad Baker-Mazara heats up

Auburn wing Chad Baker-Mazara was held scoreless through the game's first 26:08. He finished with 11 points — only Tre Donaldson had more (15) — and was one of the main reasons why the Bulldogs didn't have much of a chance for a comeback in the second half.

What's next

The Tigers will return home and play in Neville Arena for the first time in nearly three weeks against USC (5-4) on Dec. 17 (Noon CT, ESPN). The Trojans are riding a two-game losing skid, with losses coming to Gonzaga on Dec. 2 and Long Beach State on Dec. 10.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball uses depth to overpower UNC Asheville in Huntsville