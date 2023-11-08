Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl says game against Baylor was 'too much of a foul fest'

Auburn basketball narrowly fell, 88-82, to No. 20 Baylor on a neutral floor at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday. The game was a thriller, but the two teams combined for 54 fouls in 40 minutes.

That, for coach Bruce Pearl, was too much.

"We fouled 32 times," Pearl said postgame. "We had guys in foul trouble all game long. Baylor went to the line 21 times in the second half. They were in the bonus after five minutes of basketball. ... It's a high-level game, and it was just too much of a foul fest.

"We were in foul trouble in the second and, obviously, didn't play nearly as well in the second half as we did in the first."

The Tigers held a 9-point advantage at halftime, but the Bears closed the final 5:46 on a 19-7 run, with 10 of their points during that sequence coming from the foul line. Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walter had a game-high 28 points, and he knocked down all 10 of his attempts from the free-throw line.

"We’ve got to do a better job of staying in front, a better job of moving our feet," Pearl said of his team's foul issues. "I just thought — it’s a big game. It’s a big game. I just didn’t expect Baylor to go to the foul line 34 times.”

The Bears registered 26 free throws in the second half. Auburn had 12.

