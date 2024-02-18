Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl provides update on Jaylin Williams after knee injury

AUBURN — Fifth-year forward Jaylin Williams exited about midway through the second half of Auburn basketball's 70-59 loss to Kentucky on Saturday with an injury to his right knee.

Coach Bruce Pearl provided an update on Williams after the game: "He and Johni (Broome) are our two best players. We were in range when he got hurt. We think he's got to have something; we think it's something. (It was) not just a bang. He had a pivot. We'll do an MRI (Sunday) and then we'll take a look at it."

Williams is Auburn's all-time winningest player at 107 career victories.

"If Jaylin’s out, we’re going to have to figure some things out," Pearl said. "I think we have guys that will step up. But Jaylin Williams is — he and Johni Broome are our two best players, so if he’s out for a little while, it’s got to be next man up. That’s a significant loss."

Williams is averaging 13 points on 58.1% shooting in the 2023-24 campaign. He's coupled that scoring with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

"He’s having a phenomenal senior season. It’s not like I’m giving the scouting report away, but when Jaylin Williams has played well, we’ve won," Pearl said. "And he’s only really not played well in about four or five games. Those happening to be the games we lost. The math’s kind of scary. Give Jaylin Williams credit. The depth on this team and the chemistry on this team — we’ll put it together. We’ll get something, we’ll be ready for the next one."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jaylin Williams: Injury update from Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl