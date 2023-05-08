Auburn basketball's Allen Flanigan enters transfer portal | Reports

Auburn basketball's starting small forward from last season is moving on.

Allen Flanigan, who joined the Tigers as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Flanigan appeared in 34 games in the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 10.1 points on 44.2% shooting to go along with five rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 33.3% from 3-point range and knocked down 75.8% of his free throws.

ESPN was first to report Flanigan's departure.

NEW ASSISTANT: One big reason Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl hired Corey Williams? His Texas ties

LOOKING AHEAD: What Auburn basketball's roster could look like next season, where Tigers can still improve

Flanigan's father, Wes Flanigan, had been an assistant on coach Bruce Pearl's staff for the past five years, but left this offseason to join Chris Beard's bench at Ole Miss.

"I just think everybody has got to do what's best for themselves and what's best for their families," Pearl said at an AMBUSH event in Atlanta on April 25. "We appreciated Wes' time at Auburn."

In Allen Flanigan's case, Pearl said the wing would graduate and then weigh his options for the future, whether that meant returning to Auburn for a fifth season, entering the transfer portal or declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Flanigan graduated Saturday and it appears his decision is to remain in college, but play for another team.

Flanigan's best season came as a sophomore, as he averaged a career-high 14.3 points per game on 45.5% shooting. He declared for the draft following that season, but suffered a partially ruptured Achilles' tendon that offseason and eventually returned to the Tigers. He also put his name into the draft pool following the 2021-22 season, but again opted to return to Auburn.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Allen Flanigan: Auburn basketball wing enters transfer portal