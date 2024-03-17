Auburn basketball vs Yale prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64?

NASHVILLE — It'll be a matchup of conference tournament champions in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for Auburn basketball.

The Tigers, who beat Florida to win the SEC Tournament, were named a No. 4 seed in March Madness on Sunday. Their opponent in the Round of 64 is No. 13 Yale, which won the Ivy League Tournament over Brown in buzzer-beating fashion.

Auburn has never lost a game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under coach Bruce Pearl; the Tigers got bounced in the second round in 2018, 2022 and 2023 and made it all the way to Final Four in 2019 before Virginia narrowly topped them one game shy of the national championship.

Here's a scouting report on Yale, as well as a prediction for how we see this one playing out:

Yale likes to dump the ball inside

The Bulldogs entered Sunday scoring 49.2% of their points in the paint. That ranked No. 21 nationally, according to College Basketball Analytics. That mark would be No. 1 in the SEC, as Mississippi State leads the way at 46.6%. Auburn, for comparison, has scored 43.2% of its points from within the painted area this season.

Sophomore big man Danny Wolf and senior wing Matt Knowling are the biggest threats from around the rim. Knowling was the one who scored the game-winning layup against Brown on Sunday.

Bulldogs don't give the ball away

Yale has turned the ball over 271 times in 31 games. Only three teams have turned the ball over fewer times this season − Virginia (270), UNC Wilmington (239) and Princeton (204). With so few opportunities, opponents have averaged just 11.5 points off of turnovers against Yale.

Knowling has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.82. The only players in the SEC with a better ratio are South Carolina's Jacobi Wright and Ta'lon Cooper and Auburn's Aden Holloway; Holloway dishes 3.13 assists for every one turnover.

Not much from the bench

Yale's bench averages just 12.4 points per game. That's the complete opposite of what Auburn can do, as the Tigers' reserve average 34.1 points.

Auburn basketball vs. Yale in NCAA Tournament: Score prediction

Auburn 88, Yale 70: The Tigers are one of the best teams in the country, and that should be made evident against the Bulldogs. Both teams may be conference tournament champions, but the SEC and the Ivy League are worlds apart.

