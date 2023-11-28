Auburn basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Scouting report, score prediction for ACC-SEC battle

AUBURN — Following a string of playing four relatively overmatched opponents, Auburn basketball will soon have a chance to pick up its most impressive win through the early part of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Tigers (4-1) return to the floor Wednesday (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPN2) to take on Virginia Tech in Neville Arena. The Hokies (5-2) were riding a four-game winning streak before they got blasted by Florida Atlantic on Sunday, as the Owls held their opponent to 50 points on 33.3% shooting.

Virginia Tech is coming to the Plains as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, which will also produce matchups such as Tennessee-North Carolina, Duke-Arkansas and Miami-Kentucky, among others. Auburn hasn't played the Hokies this century, with the last matchup between the two programs happening on a neutral floor in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December 1999.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the matchup between the Tigers and Virginia Tech:

AUBURN FOOTBALL: The steps that led to the Tigers unraveling in Iron Bowl against Alabama

'HE MAKES US A DIFFERENT TEAM': How Jaylin Williams can change Auburn basketball's ceiling

Three-headed monster

Virginia Tech has three players averaging double-digit points in big man Lynn Kidd (15.9) and guards Sean Pedulla (15.9) and Hunter Cattoor (14.7). Pedulla is listed at 6-foot-1, Cattoor at 6-3 and Kidd at 6-10, with the latter matching what Auburn's Johni Broome is tabbed as.

Pedulla and Cattoor are shooting a combined 39.5% from beyond the 3-point arc this season. As a team, the Hokies are shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from deep. Sophomore wing Tyler Nickel has made nine of his 22 attempts from 3-point range.

Not afraid to dish

Pedulla can score, but he's also got a knack for involving his teammates. He's averaging a team-high 5.1 assists per game, leading an offense that has assisted on 63.7% of its 179 made baskets this season. That rate ranks No. 20 nationally and is better than all but one team in the SEC.

That team? Auburn, which has picked up an assist on 71.2% of its buckets. That's second in the country, trailing only Kansas (75.3%), per WalterNolan.

Making the easy ones

Virginia Tech is efficient from the free throw line, making 81% of its shots from the charity stripe so far this season. That's a mark that's No. 45 in the country and is only outdone by two SEC teams: Georgia (90.5%) and Alabama (85.2%).

Kidd, despite being a center, has made 85.3% of his free throws. All of Virginia Tech's starters are shooting at least 82%, and seven of the nine rotation players are shooting 72% or better.

Auburn basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Score prediction

Auburn 77, Virginia Tech 71: The Hokies are rated as the No. 65 team in KenPom, which is better than Auburn's last four opponents: Alabama A&M (354), Southeastern Louisiana (250), Notre Dame (170) and St. Bonaventure (104). The Tigers may have some trouble putting Virginia Tech away, but playing at home should give them the edge they need to grab their fifth straight win.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Virginia Tech score prediction