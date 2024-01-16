Auburn basketball vs. Vanderbilt: Score prediction, scouting report for road SEC matchup

AUBURN — Only one Auburn basketball coach has won more games on the Plains than Bruce Pearl: Joel Eaves, who spent 14 seasons with the Tigers and picked up 213 victories. Pearl earned his 187th win with a 15-point triumph over LSU on Monday, moving past Cliff Ellis (186) for No. 2 on the all-time list.

Pearl, in his 10th season at Auburn, has started SEC play with a 4-0 record three times. Those teams combined to go 79-20, and the latest edition — the 2021-22 Tigers that featured Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler — were ranked as high as the No. 1 team in the country.

Auburn (14-2, 3-0 SEC) has a shot to stay unbeaten and improve to 4-0 against conference competition Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network), as the Tigers go on the road to play Vanderbilt (5-11, 0-3) in Memorial Stadium. Here's a scouting report on the Commodores and how we see the game playing out:

Auburn basketball to face a Vanderbilt team lacking offense

Averaging 68.1 points per game, Vanderbilt is at the bottom of the SEC by a healthy margin. The Commodores struggle to put the ball in the basket with any sense of consistency; their field goal percentage of 40.2% and 3-point efficiency of 28.9% both rank No. 13 in the conference, with Texas A&M being the only team worst.

But at least the Aggies can collect their bevy of misses and turn them into second-chance points. Texas A&M averages 43.6 rebounds, with 18.8 of them being offensive. Vanderbilt averages 36.1 boards overall, and only 10.4 of them are on the offensive end.

Fifth-year guard Ezra Manjon leads the Commodores in scoring with 16.3 points per game, and senior Tyrin Lawrence follows him at 13.6. Vanderbilt's bench averages 20.88 points per game, which is No. 10 in the SEC. Auburn's bench leads the conference at 38.12, which ranks fourth in the country.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse and Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl shake hands before the game as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Worst start in Jerry Stackhouse era

Coach Jerry Stackhouse impressed last season, leading the Commodores to a 22-15 overall record and an 11-7 mark against their SEC counterparts. One of those conference wins included a nail-biting victory over Auburn in February that featured Manjon scoring a go-ahead layup with fewer than five seconds remaining.

It's been much different this season. Stackhouse has been at Vanderbilt for five years, and this is is worst start over 16 games that he's ever experienced. The last time the Commodores started 5-11 or worse came amidst the 2017-18 campaign, and they eventually finished 12-20.

Missing Liam Robbins

Much of Vanderbilt's success last season can be attributed to All-SEC center Liam Robbins, who spent two years with the Commodores after beginning his collegiate career at Drake and Minnesota. Robbins averaged 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in 2022-23.

Vanderbilt clearly misses him, both offensively and defensively. The Commodores have tried to replace his interior presence with a trio of freshman Carter Lang and sophomores Colin Smith and Ven-Allen Lubin, but it's not yet been the same.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Score prediction

Auburn 81, Vanderbilt 68: The Tigers take care of business and remain undefeated against opposing SEC squads. Road games are tough — both of Auburn's losses this season came away from Neville Arena, with one of those instance being at Appalachian State — but the Tigers are clearly the better team. That should be put on display over 40 minutes, and Johni Broome could be primed for a big game with Robbins no longer in the way.

