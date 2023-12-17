Auburn basketball vs. USC: Live score updates from Neville Arena

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has won seven of its last eight games, trounced its last two opponents by a combined 53 points and is returning home for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The Tigers (7-2) will welcome USC (5-4) to Neville Arena on Sunday (Noon CT, ESPN). The Trojans are riding a two-game losing streak, with the defeats coming against Gonzaga on Dec. 2 and Long Beach State on Dec. 10. Five-star freshman Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made his season debut versus The Beach.

James missed USC's first eight games after recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered at practice in August. James was tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 22 player in the Class of 2023. Fellow freshman Isaiah Collier, who is averaging 17 points per game on 49.5% shooting, was the nation's No. 1 recruit.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. USC?

Time: Noon CT

Channel: ESPN

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. USC: Score updates from Neville Arena