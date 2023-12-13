Auburn basketball vs. UNC Asheville: Live score updates from Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Auburn basketball is playing away from home for the third straight game, but fans won't have to travel too far if they want to see the Tigers this time around.

Auburn is set to match up with UNC Asheville on a neutral floor at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). The Tigers (6-2) are coming off a game in which they rallied from an early 12-point deficit and throttled Indiana, 104-76.

The Bulldogs (5-5), meanwhile, are riding a two-game losing streak. They fell at Kennesaw State in overtime Dec. 5 and lost by 15 points on the road against Western Carolina on Saturday. Auburn and UNC Asheville have previously played four times. The Tigers hold a 3-1 all-time series lead and won the last matchup, 76-41, in December 2018.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. UNC Asheville?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. UNC Asheville: Score updates