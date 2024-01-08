Auburn basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction and scouting report for SEC battle

AUBURN — Whether or not coach Bruce Pearl cares to admit it, Auburn basketball's upcoming matchup with Texas A&M likely has some extra meaning attached to it.

The Aggies (9-5) have beaten the Tigers in five of their last six bouts, including a couple of results that knocked Pearl's squad out of the SEC Tournament in March 2022 and ended Auburn's 28-game home winning streak in January 2023.

For whatever reason, coach Buzz Williams seems to know how to attack Auburn. The good news for the Tigers (12-2) is that they're rolling, winners of six straight, including a historic 32-point win over Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. No team has ever gone into the Basketball Palace of Mid-America and left with a victory as large as Auburn's.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2):

It all goes through Wade Taylor IV

The SEC Preseason Player of the Year has certainly been posting some impressive counting stats.

Wade Taylor IV, in his third season with the Aggies, is averaging 18 points per game through the season's first 14 contests. He's also adding 4.2 assists, three rebounds and 2.4 steals to go along with an 82.4% mark from the foul line, which ranks No. 9 in the SEC.

But Taylor is a high-volume shooter. He's not particularly efficient — 38.2% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range — and has usage rate this season of 32.4%, per College Basketball Analytics. Only three players in the conference have a usage rate north of 30%: Taylor, Auburn big man Johni Broome (31%) and South Carolina's Meechie Johnson (30.9%).

Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) calls for a travel as he guards Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Long-range woes

Texas A&M is the worst 3-point shooting team in the SEC, knocking down 26.6% of its shots from deep.

The Aggies only have two players with a 3-point percentage at or above 30% in guards Hayden Hefner (35.3%) and Manny Obaseki (30%). Hefner, who has started every contest this season, averages just under five attempts from long range per game. Obaseki, off the bench, averages 1.4 shots from beyond the arc.

Taylor is No. 4 on Texas A&M with a 3-point percentage of 27.4%. He leads the Aggies with an average of 7.4 attempted triples.

All of the misses from deep do provide Texas A&M with ample shots at securing second-chance opportunities, and it takes full advantage with an offensive rebounding percentage of 44.8%. That ranks No. 1 in the country.

Don't sleep on Tyrece Radford

Auburn fans will remember Tyrece Radford for what he did to the Tigers in Neville Arena last season, dropping 30 points and nine rebounds in arguably the best game of his six-year career that started at Virginia Tech. Radford played 38 minutes in that rare home loss for Auburn, making 47.1% of his shots and 42.9% of his seven attempted 3-pointers.

Radford has missed five games this season with an injury he suffered against Florida Atlantic, but he seems to be back in the swing of things, playing 20 minutes against Prairie View on Dec. 30 and 34 minutes in Texas A&M's surprising 15-point loss to LSU on Saturday.

An absentee to watch, however, is Julius Marble. The forward figured to be one of the most important players for the Aggies this season, but Marble has yet to play and is away from the team while he goes through what Williams has previously called a "university process."

Auburn basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction

Auburn 81, Texas A&M 70: The Tigers keep the ball rolling and win their seventh straight game by handling the Aggies with relative ease. Auburn has the No. 6 adjusted defensive efficiency in the nation, per KenPom, and should be able to force a bunch of misses out of a Texas A&M team that is already inefficient. As long as the Tigers handle business on the glass, they're in good shape for a victory.

