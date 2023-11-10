Auburn basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates from AU's home opener

After a disappointing loss to No. 20 Baylor on Tuesday, Auburn basketball has a chance to come home to Neville Arena and score a win for the first time this season.

The Tigers are set to welcome Southeastern Louisiana to the Plains on Friday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). Auburn has a 4-0 lead in the all-time series against the Bears, with the latest win coming in December 2008. The Tigers also picked up victories in December 2005, December 2002 and November 1998. All of the previous matchups between the two programs have come at Auburn.

Southeastern Louisiana opened its season with a 90-71 win over Delta State on Monday. The Bears shot 62.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the 3-point arc.

AUSTIN KEYS: 'Hunting mentality': How the return of Auburn's LB has elevated the defense

BIG PICTURE: Auburn basketball's loss to Baylor hurt, but it proved the offseason tweaks can work

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Southeastern Louisiana?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

Auburn basketball score vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates

