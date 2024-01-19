Auburn basketball vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction for Allen Flanigan's return to the Plains

AUBURN — The only two unbeatens remaining in the SEC reside in the Yellowhammer state: Auburn basketball and Alabama. The Tigers and Crimson Tide look like they're on a collision course — they matchup with one another Wednesday — but they've got to take care of business elsewhere first.

For Auburn, that means handling Ole Miss in Neville Arena on Saturday (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Rebels began the season by winning their first 13 games, but they're 2-2 over their last four contests with losses to Tennessee on Jan. 6 and LSU on Wednesday.

The Tigers (15-2, 4-0 SEC), who haven't lost since they shot an uncharacteristic 11.1% from deep against Appalachian State on Dec. 3, are winners of 10 straight. Jaylin Williams is on a tear over that stretch, averaging 15.8 points per game on 69.9% shooting. He's also averaging five rebounds and 2.7 assists while knocking down 51.9% of his 3-pointers and 82.4% of his free throws.

Here's a scouting report for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss (15-2, 2-2) , as well as how we see it playing out:

Allen Flanigan returns to Auburn basketball's Neville Arena

Fifth-year senior Allen Flanigan has arguably been Ole Miss' best player this season, averaging 16.5 points and pulling down seven rebounds to go along with 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. It's the best season of his career, which started with four years at Auburn.

Flanigan's time on the Plains was filled with ups — he posted 14.3 points as a sophomore — and downs — he suffered a partially ruptured Achilles tendon in the lead up to his junior season, severely hampering him once he returned in December 2021.

"I would like our students in The Jungle to remember that Allen graduated from Auburn," coach Bruce Pearl said Wednesday. "He was an Auburn man, and I hope that they welcome him back accordingly."

The 6-foot-6 Flanigan left the Tigers this offseason to follow his dad, Wes Flanigan, who was an assistant coach under Pearl for five seasons before he took a job with first-year coach Chris Beard at Ole Miss in April.

Ole Miss star Matthew Murrell remains a threat

Senior guard Matthew Murrell is no stranger to Auburn, appearing in six games against the Tigers in his career. He had his best couple of performances last season, averaging 23.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the two matchups he had with Pearl's team in 2023, though he wasn't particularly efficient.

Murrell is efficient this year, however, knocking down 48.2% of his field goals and 39.3% of his triples for a team-high 17.4 points per game. He's been a double-digit scorer in all but one contest this season, and he's scored 20 or more points on five occasions.

Beatable on the glass

Ole Miss has been outrebounded 89-59 in its two losses, including a dominant 47-24 performance by the Vols. The Rebels, on average this season, are getting beaten on the boards by 1.5 rebounds. Auburn, meanwhile, is one of the best glass-cleaning teams in the conference at 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks No. 4 behind Florida (44.9), Texas A&M (43.8) and Tennessee (39.9).

Auburn basketball vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction

Auburn 85, Ole Miss 75: The Rebels hang with the Tigers, but Auburn continues its stretch of success and extends its winning streak to 11 games. The Tigers should be able to control the rebounding battle and head into their matchup with Alabama with a perfect 5-0 record against SEC foes.

