Auburn basketball vs. Missouri: Score prediction for penultimate game of regular season

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has done the hard part.

The Tigers, after falling at Tennessee on Feb. 28, had to shift expectations. They had been playing for an SEC title all season, but the loss to the Vols forced them to focus more on securing a top-four seed in the upcoming conference tournament, and with it a double bye to the third round.

Auburn needed some help − it still does − but the Tigers were in good shape to finish in the top four, assuming they won their remaining three games. Mississippi State was the toughest foe left, and coach Bruce Pearl's team vanquished the Bulldogs by 15 points Saturday.

Now all that's left is to beat Missouri in the penultimate game and Georgia in the finale. Missouri has yet to win a game against an SEC counterpart this season, but it went the distance with Tennessee on Feb. 20 to prove its still got some fight left in it.

Here's a scouting report on Missouri (8-21, 0-16), as well as a prediction for Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

HEATING UP: Two things Auburn basketball is doing that should bode well in postseason play

'TALENTED AND SMOOTH': Why Hugh Freeze thinks Auburn's Cam Coleman will play as a freshman

Auburn basketball: Missouri's Sean East II is a calculated sniper

Fifth-year guard Sean East II doesn't shoot 3-pointers particularly often. But when he hoists one up from long range, there's nearly a 50/50 chance it's going in.

East, who is in his second year at Missouri after spending time at UMass, Bradley and John A. Logan Community College, is shooting 46.6% on his attempts from beyond the arc. That ranks No. 2 in the SEC, with Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (51.7%) being the only player to make his 3-pointers at a better rate.

The catch with East, though, is that he's not a shot-chucker. He only averages 2.7 attempts from deep per game. That's less than Aden Holloway (5.4), Denver Jones (3.3) and KD Johnson (2.8). Sheppard averages 4.1 shots from 3-point range.

Mar 2, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks with guard Sean East II (55) against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri has active hands at home

Missouri has a Hakeem percentage of 28.9% at home, according to College Basketball Analytics. That means the home Tigers are stealing the ball or blocking a shot on nearly 30% of their opponent's offensive possessions. Six different players − Anthony Robinson II (1.6), Jesus Carralero Martin (1.4), Caleb Grill (1.3), Nick Honor (1.1), Noah Carter (1) and East (1) − average at least one steal per home game, and Tamar Bates averages 0.9.

Three players − Aidan Shaw (1.3), Jordan Butler (1) and Carter (1) − average at least one block.

Potential for a big game on the glass for Auburn

Broome averages 2.5 offensive rebounds per game. That number may soon increase.

Missouri secures just 64.4% of the shots opponents miss against it. That ranks seventh to last in the country. Teams behind Missouri include Coppin State, Morgan State, Florida International, Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy and Chicago State. Those teams have a combined record of 52-123 this season.

Auburn basketball vs. Missouri: Score prediction

Auburn 78, Missouri 69: Pearl's Tigers should be able to take care of business and handle Missouri. The game may be a bit closer due to it taking place at Mizzou Arena, but Auburn is far and away the better team. Broome has a good chance to post a double-double, which would be his 12th of the season.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at railva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Missouri: Score prediction and scouting report