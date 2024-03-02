Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State: Live score updates as Tigers return home

AUBURN — Auburn basketball likely doesn't have a shot at winning the SEC regular-season title after it fell at Tennessee on Wednesday, but the Tigers will be looking to score a win over Mississippi State on Saturday regardless.

All is not lost for Auburn, which is still looking to earn a top four seed in the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking home loss to Kentucky on Tuesday. Freshman standout Josh Hubbard kept Mississippi State in it with his clutch shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, but UK guard and fellow freshman Reed Sheppard's 32 points were too much to handle.

There's still a lot on the line for both teams.

Follow along here for live score updates Saturday (3 p.m. CT, ESPN2/ESPNU).

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Mississippi State?

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2, ESPNU

Auburn basketball score vs. Mississippi State: Live score updates

