Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State: Live score updates for Tigers on the road

Auburn basketball, coming off its first loss to an SEC team, will look to bounce back and score a win over Mississippi State.

The Tigers fell at Alabama on Wednesday in a game in which they trailed by 14 points at halftime. Coach Bruce Pearl's team made a run and even briefly took the lead in the second half, but Auburn (16-3, 5-1 SEC) couldn't complete the comeback and the Crimson Tide sent the Tigers home with a defeat.

Mississippi State (13-6, 2-4), meanwhile, has lost three of its last four contests. The Bulldogs most recently fell by nine points on the road against Florida on Wednesday.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Mississippi State?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

