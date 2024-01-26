Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State: Score prediction as Tigers look to bounce back

AUBURN — It's been nearly a year since Auburn basketball has lost consecutive games.

Last season's edition of the Tigers dropped back-to-back contests against Kentucky and Alabama toward the end of the regular season, making fans sweat a bit regarding their postseason hopes before coach Bruce Pearl and his team figured it out and beat Tennessee ahead of the 2023 SEC Tournament.

This year's team is not last year's, though. It's better in a multitude of ways, and the Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) will look to prove that against Mississippi State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn lost its first conference game of the season at Alabama on Wednesday, rallying back from a big first-half deficit before falling in crunch time.

Here's a scouting report for the matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4), as well as how we see it playing out:

Big man Tolu Smith presents big problems for Auburn basketball

There really isn't a conversation to be had about who the best two bigs are in the SEC: The answers are Auburn's Johni Broome and Mississippi State's Tolu Smith. The latter has been dominant in the seven games he's played since returning from an offseason foot injury, posting an average of 18.3 points on 61.3% shooting. He's also added eight rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Broome will have his hands full down low. Smith has taken 75 shots this season, with 69.3% of them coming at the rim, per College Basketball Analytics. That ranks in the 87th percentile amongst Division I basketball players.

Get out and run

Mississippi State is pretty solid across the board in many metrics — that's the reason they sit at No. 37 in KenPom — but one area in which it has struggled is defending fast-break opportunities. Opponents have scored 17.1% of their points in transition versus the Bulldogs, a mark that is No. 340 nationally.

Auburn's offense has scored 16.7% of its points on fast breaks this season. That's No. 63 in the country and No. 4 in the SEC behind Kentucky (17.7%), Ole Miss (17.4%) and Florida (17%).

Ice cold from above the break

The Bulldogs are one of the SEC's worst 3-point shooting teams, knocking down their attempts from beyond the arc at a 31.3% rate. More specifically, they've found it difficult to connect on triples from above the break, which is anywhere on the wing or at the top of the key.

Mississippi State is shooting a fine 36.6% from the corner, but has a 29.2% mark on all other 3-pointers. Over their last five games, the Bulldogs have made just 23.5% of their shots from above the break.

But while Mississippi State has its own struggles from deep, it also drags teams down with it. The Bulldogs have the No. 4 defense in the country when it comes to 3-point percentage allowed at 27.8%.

Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State: Score prediction

Auburn 73, Mississippi State 66: The Tigers get back to their winning ways with a road win in Humphrey Coliseum, the same venue Tennessee couldn't escape earlier this season. Smith will be a lot to handle, but Broome and backup center Dylan Cardwell are more than capable of combating him. Broome, who dropped 25 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the loss to the Crimson Tide, should be a force for Smith to deal with in his own right.

