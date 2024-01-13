Auburn basketball vs. LSU: Live score updates from third SEC game of season

AUBURN — Auburn basketball is on a roll.

The Tigers (13-2, 2-0 SEC), who have won eight consecutive games dating to Dec. 3, are looking to score a win over LSU on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network) in Neville Arena to make it nine straight. Coach Bruce Pearl's team is undefeated through its first two conference tests, dismantling Arkansas on the road Jan. 6 and closing out Texas A&M at home Tuesday.

LSU (10-5, 2-0) has won four straight games and is also undefeated in two SEC bouts, beating Texas A&M by 15 points and Vanderbilt by eight. The Bayou Bengals also have a notable overtime win over Wake Forest on Nov. 19.

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

