Auburn basketball vs. Kentucky: Live score updates for Bruce Pearl and John Calipari

AUBURN — Auburn basketball can make it two in a row if it can score a victory over Kentucky.

The Tigers, who dismantled South Carolina to the tune of 40 points Wednesday evening, have a 4-3 advantage on the Wildcats over their last seven meetings. The latest matchup, however, wasn't pretty for Auburn as Kentucky ran it out of Rupp Arena last season.

But now coach John Calipari has to take his team into Neville Arena, where the Tigers are undefeated this season. They're the only team left in the SEC with an unblemished resume at home.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Kentucky?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn basketball score vs. Kentucky: Live score updates

