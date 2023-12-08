Auburn basketball vs. Indiana: Score prediction, scouting report for Holiday Hoopsgiving

AUBURN — The last time Auburn basketball took the floor, it fell victim to a court storming in Boone, North Carolina.

The Tigers lost at Appalachian State on Sunday, as the Mountaineers picked up one of their best wins in program history and coach Bruce Pearl's team lost its first contest since dropping the season opener to Baylor on Nov. 7. Appalachian State held the Tigers to 64 points on 39.4% shooting and 11.1% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Auburn (5-2) will have a chance to redeem itself against Indiana (7-1) in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2) as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving, an annual event the Tigers took part in last year. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 65 in KenPom and have notable wins this season over Michigan, Maryland and Louisville. Their lone loss came against UConn on Nov. 17.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the matchup between the Tigers and Indiana:

Allergic to 3-pointers

There are 351 teams who play Division I college basketball, and only one averages less 3-point attempts per game than the Hoosiers — Mississippi Valley State.

Indiana has put up 12.1 triples a game through its first eight contests this season, and four players have more than 10 attempts from beyond the arc. For comparison, Auburn is averaging 23.1 shots from deep and has seven players with at least 10 shots from 3-point range.

The regular starting lineup for the Hoosiers has combined to shoot 25.7% on triples.

Playing through Kel'el Ware

With such a lack of an emphasis on 3-pointers, Indiana coach Mike Woodson gets his offense going through the post. Sophomore center Kel'el Ware is the leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, and the former Oregon Duck — Ware transferred in during the offseason — is shooting 63.9% from the field.

Since Ware and the Hoosiers as a whole generate a lot of their offense near the rim, there's naturally a lot of contact. That leads to a good amount of whistles, as opponents have averaged 21.8 fouls per game against Indiana. Defending without fouling has been an issue for Auburn this season, as the Tigers have committed 20.4 fouls per contest, which ranks No. 316 nationally.

Efficient inside

Indiana's two top scorers — Ware and Malik Reneau (14.8) — combine to shoot 65% on 2-point field goals. Reneau is a 6-foot-9 forward. Ware, who is tabbed at an even 7-foot, is taller than Auburn's two rotational big men in Johni Broome (6-10) and Cardwell (6-11).

The status of Xavier Johnson, who is Indiana's No. 3 scorer at 10.5 points per game, is up in the air. He's missed the last two games.

Auburn basketball vs. Indiana: Score prediction

Auburn 74, Indiana 70: The Tigers may not go back to shooting the lights out like they did through the season's first few games, but they do improve from the putrid performance they put on against Appalachian State. That renewed efficiency from 3-point range pushes Auburn past the Hoosiers. Broome will need to be careful not to get into foul trouble guarding Ware, as the Tigers are a worse team without him on the floor.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Indiana: Score prediction for Tigers-Hoosiers