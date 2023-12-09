Auburn basketball vs. Indiana: Live score updates from Atlanta's State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Auburn basketball will participate in Holiday Hoopsgiving for the fourth straight season Saturday.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Indiana in State Farm Arena at 1 p.m. CT on ABC. The Hoosiers (7-1) come in winners of four straight, as their last loss came against UConn on Nov. 19. Indiana and coach Mike Woodson have notable victories this year over Louisville, Maryland and Michigan.

Auburn, meanwhile, had its five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Appalachian State on Sunday. The Mountaineers held the Tigers (5-2) to a season-low 64 points, and coach Bruce Pearl's team picked up its second loss of the campaign.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Indiana?

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score vs. Indiana: Live score updates

