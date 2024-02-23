Auburn basketball vs. Georgia: Scouting report and score prediction for Tigers on the road

AUBURN — Auburn basketball avoided a doomsday scenario — Jaylin Williams isn't out for the season — but the Tigers won't have the fifth-year forward for some time after he injured his right knee against Kentucky.

The good news for coach Bruce Pearl is his team's first test without Williams will come against one of the SEC's coldest teams, as Auburn returns from its open week with a game at Georgia on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Bulldogs have lost six of their last seven games, with that one win being a victory over conference cellar dweller Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Auburn (20-6, 9-4 SEC) is coming off its first home loss of the season, falling to the Wildcats by 11 points Feb. 17.

Here's a scouting report on Georgia (15-11, 5-8), as well as a prediction for how this one will play out.

Georgia's weak interior defense could lead to big day for Auburn basketball's Johni Broome

Johni Broome should be licking his chops.

The Bulldogs have allowed an average of 35.8 points in the paint per game since SEC play started, which accounts for 45.6% of the production opponents have scored against them, according to College Basketball Analytics. Those numbers rank No. 13 and No. 11 in the conference, respectively, and the 2-point field goal percentage Georgia has surrendered in its 13 conference games (54.8%) is last. South Florida transfer Russell Tchewa does his best on the inside, but the Bulldogs lack much quality size.

Broome is one the country's most efficient big men, averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes. He scored a season-high 30 points against Virginia Tech on Nov. 29. That may be in danger in the upcoming matchup with Georgia.

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) pumps up the crowd as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide 55-41 at halftime.

The Bulldogs can't track their own misses

With the lack of solid interior defense, it should come as no surprise that Georgia also has trouble securing rebounds. Opponents are collecting 72.6% of the Bulldogs' misses. That's No. 241 nationally, and those troubles on the offensive glass have led to a mere 9.4 second-chance points per game. Auburn, for comparison, is averaging 13.8. The Bulldogs are a middle-of-the-pack defensive rebounding team.

The opportunity to dominate the glass could provide an opportunity for Chaney Johnson to excel in what will likely be his first start in an Auburn uniform, given the injury to Williams. Johnson flirted with a double-double against Florida on Feb. 10 — he had nine points and 10 rebounds — and he should have a chance to get it done versus Georgia.

Trio of Bulldogs not afraid to shoot it

Georgia has knocked down 34.7% of its 3-pointers this season, which is slightly above the nation's median of approximately 33.8%.

Guards Noah Thomasson and Blue Cain, along with 6-foot-8 wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim, are big reasons why. That trio has combined to shoot 15.5 triples per game, making them at a 37.2% rate. The Bulldogs are best from the left wing, hitting 41.3% of their attempts from that area of the floor.

Georgia does, however, struggle from one area in particular; the Bulldogs are shooting 25.9% from the corners.

Auburn basketball vs. Georgia: Score prediction

Auburn 74, Georgia 70: Road games have been tough for everyone across the country, but the Tigers should be able to get past a reeling team. Broome has a chance to control the game with his interior presence, and he'll need to with Williams sidelined.

