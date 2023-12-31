Auburn basketball vs. Chattanooga: Live updates from penultimate nonconference matchup

Auburn basketball will soon be looking to score a win over Chattanooga and extend its win streak to five games.

The Tigers are hosting the Mocs (8-4) in Neville Arena for the first time since December 1962, when Auburn won by 42 points. The two programs have played one another a total of four times, with the all-time series currently tied at 2-2.

Chattanooga has won three of its last four games, with the one exception being a two-point defeat at Milwaukee on Dec. 22. The Mocs have also lost this season to Morehead State, Lipscomb and Evansville. Morehead State is the former home of Auburn star big man Johni Broome.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Chattanooga?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Auburn basketball score vs. Chattanooga: Live score updates

