Auburn basketball vs. Baylor: Our scouting report, score prediction for season opener

AUBURN — The 10th season of coach Bruce Pearl's tenure with Auburn basketball has all but arrived, and the Tigers are wasting no time getting into a marquee matchup.

Auburn will open its season on a neutral floor at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against No. 20 Baylor on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Tigers, who won 21 games last season before getting bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, opted to play the game in an effort to put Auburn's brand in the face of a national audience.

“With the league being where it's at, how do I stay relevant?” Pearl said in October. “How do I keep Auburn basketball relevant in this incredible league? I have to play Baylor in South Dakota, put it on ESPN (and) let my kids have a chance.”

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for what could prove to be a tone-setting win for the Tigers:

What did Baylor return from last season?

The good news for Auburn is that four of Baylor's five starters have moved on from a season ago, and that includes the Bears' three leading scorers from the 2022-23 campaign − Adam Flagler (15.6 points per game), Keyonte George (15.3) and LJ Cryer (15.0).

Baylor's lone returning starter is Jalen Bridges, a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and a block in his first year with the Bears after he transferred in from West Virginia. Other notable players coming back include Langston Love and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua; the latter is one of the only big men with experience on Baylor's roster.

Love is a 6-5 guard who may see increased play in 2023-24 after he received 16.7 minutes per game across 30 contests for the Bears in his redshirt freshman season.

Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) fights for a rebound against Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) and Baylor guard Langston Love (13) in the first half during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Baylor Bears at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Baylor has a scary batch of newcomers

But the bad news for Auburn is that Baylor welcomed a large group of new players this season, with a few of them being highly-touted freshmen and others being established transfers.

The biggest addition was Ja'Kobe Walter, who was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 9 player in the Class of 2023. Walter was joined in the class by four-star guard Miro Little, who is originally from Finland, and four-star center Yves Missi, who was a teammate of Auburn freshman Aden Holloway at Prolific Prep in Napa, California last season.

Guards RayJ Dennis (Toledo) and Jayden Nunn (VCU) are the key transfers. Dennis averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals to lead the Rockets to a 27-8 overall record. Nunn, meanwhile, averaged 9.3 points per game as a starter and helped the Rams get to the NCAA Tournament.

Will Aden Holloway, Johni Broome play for Auburn basketball?

Johni Broome's status for the Baylor game is under the microscope after he went down with a shoulder injury less than three minutes into Auburn's exhibition against Auburn-Montgomery on Wednesday, though Pearl didn't seem too concerned postgame: "A little bit of a pinch in his rotator cuff," the 63-year-old coach said of Broome. "That's kind of, right now, what it looks like. He should be OK."

Holloway was held out of the exhibition entirely after he "tweaked" his ankle in Auburn's private exhibition versus Furman on Oct. 29, but Pearl said he "should" be able to go against the Bears.

Auburn basketball vs. Baylor: Score prediction

Baylor 71, Auburn 69: Both teams are similar in the sense that they each had pretty successful seasons last year and then proceeded to bring in a handful of notable newcomers. But the injury questions surrounding Broome and Holloway are mildly concerning, and any limitations with them can be the difference between a win and a loss.

