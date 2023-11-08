Auburn basketball vs. Baylor: Live updates as Tigers open season in Sioux Falls

AUBURN — Auburn basketball season is here, and coach Bruce Pearl wasted no time giving his team a significant test to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Auburn will be looking to score a win over No. 20 Baylor on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN). The game will be played on a neutral floor at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Tigers are the only team in the SEC to open their season against a top-25 opponent.

Pearl said Monday he's confident both star center Johni Broome (shoulder) and five-star freshman Aden Holloway (ankle) will be able to play against the Bears. Pearl gave the team off Thursday and Friday in an effort to get healthy and give his talented duo more time to recover from their recently sustained injuries.

2023-24: The key for Auburn basketball to go on a run this season? Turn games into track meets

CRYSTAL BALL: Transfer guard becomes Auburn basketball's leading scorer and other bold predictions

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Baylor?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn basketball score vs. Baylor: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball, Baylor: Live updates as Tigers begin 2023-24