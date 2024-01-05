Auburn basketball vs. Arkansas: Score prediction and scouting report for 'personal' game

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has only played Arkansas twice since Johni Broome joined the Tigers, but those 80 minutes on the floor together have been enough to leave a sour taste in his mouth.

Broome helped Auburn earn a 13-point win in the regular season last year before the Tigers narrowly fell to the Razorbacks, 76-73, in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Broome posted a double-double and added six blocks in the postseason loss, but he was held to 41.7% shooting from the field.

Auburn will have a chance to get back at Arkansas (9-4) on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2), as the Tigers open their SEC slate with a road test at Bud Walton Arena, where they're 2-8 in their last 10 trips: "I feel like this team, I feel like it's a little personal, this game," Broome said Thursday. "I feel like on defense we're going to be a little bit more locked in from that aspect."

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the start of conference play:

Taking the show on the road

Auburn, though it's already played six games away from Neville Arena this season, has failed its only true road test with a 69-64 defeat at Appalachian State on Dec. 3. The Tigers made just three of their 27 shots from 3-point range against the Mountaineers, an uncharacteristic performance from a team that's shooting 33.4% from deep.

"I think that last year, I don't think the road environment was a factor for us," coach Bruce Pearl said Thursday. "I thought we handled it pretty well. ... But I did think the environment at App. State (this year) affected our play. I do. It affected our play. It may have elevated App. State's play."

Arkansas is 7-1 in Bud Walton Arena this season, with the lone loss being an upset against UNC Greensboro on Nov. 17. The Razorbacks did, however, pick up an impressive 80-75 home win over Duke on Nov. 29.

"If our play gets affected adversely at Arkansas, we'll get run out," Pearl said.

Expect to see Khalif Battle

Temple transfer Khalif Battle has played in all 13 games for the Razorbacks this season, but he was only on the floor for about seven minutes in their most previous win over UNC Wilmington on Dec. 30. Battle left the game with what coach Eric Musselman called a sprained ankle, though Musselman added he could've returned if necessary.

Musselman also said he expected Battle to ready for Auburn. Battle has received the most minutes off the bench for Arkansas this season with 23.3, averaging 14.3 points per game and shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

Familiar face from last season

The leading scorer for the Razorbacks will be someone Auburn fans are familiar with: Houston transfer Tramon Mack, who posted 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Cougars bounce the Tigers from the NCAA Tournament in March.

Mack is averaging a career-best 17 points with Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 55.4% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc.

Auburn basketball vs. Arkansas: Score prediction

Arkansas 81, Auburn 77: The Tigers may be the better team, but winning in Bud Walton Arena is always a tough task. Auburn comes close, but the talented quarter of Battle, Mack, Kenyon Menifield and Trevon Brazile do enough to hold the Tigers off.

