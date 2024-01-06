Auburn basketball vs. Arkansas: Live score updates for the SEC opener

Auburn basketball largely did what it needed to do in the nonconference portion of its 2023-24 schedule; now the real tests are about to begin.

The Tigers (11-2) will be looking to score a seventh consecutive victory Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2), as they're set to play their Southeastern Conference opener against Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks have won eight of the last 10 matchups between the two programs in that building, with Auburn's victories coming in overtime in 2020 and 2016.

Arkansas has had its hiccups this season − UNC Greensboro won in an upset Nov. 17 − but the Razorbacks (9-4) have a notable win against Duke on Nov. 29. That surprising loss to the Spartans is the only home defeat of the season for Arkansas, as it boasts a 67-10 record in Bud Walton Arena over the last five seasons.

BLOBs: Inside the art of Bruce Pearl's out-of-bounds plays with Auburn basketball

HOLLOWAY AND DONALDSON: Auburn basketball is playing like an elite team because it has elite PGs

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Arkansas?

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live score updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Arkansas: Live score updates as SEC play opens