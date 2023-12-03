Auburn basketball vs. Appalachian State: Live score updates for Tigers and Mountaineers

AUBURN — Following its loss to Baylor in the season opener, Auburn basketball has won five consecutive games.

The Tigers can make it six straight if it can score a win over Appalachian State on Sunday (Noon CT, ESPN2). The Mountaineers are on a winning streak of their own, having won four games in a row over UNC Wilmington, Murray State, Austin Peay and East Tennessee State. Coach Dustin Kerns's team hasn't lost since it fell in overtime against Oregon State on Nov. 14.

Auburn has played Appalachian State twice before, with both games having come on the Plains. The Tigers beat the Mountaineers in December 2020 and were also victorious in November 1976.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Appalachian State?

Time: Noon CT

Channel: ESPN2

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Appalachian State: Score updates