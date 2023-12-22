Auburn basketball vs. Alabama State: Live score updates as Tigers take on Hornets

Auburn basketball will be looking to score a win over Alabama State on Friday.

The Tigers come into the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over Indiana, UNC Asheville and USC. Auburn's average margin of victory over that stretch is 23 points, and AU's one-two punch at point guard in Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson have combined for 78 points and 23 assists.

Alabama State, meanwhile, has lost two consecutive games, with the latest defeat coming against the same Trojans team that the Tigers dropped by 16 points. The Hornets last picked up a victory over the Mississippi University for Women on Dec. 3.

HOLLOWAY AND DONALDSON: Auburn is playing like an elite team because it has elite PGs

FOOTBALL: Hugh Freeze's focus on recruiting paid off for Auburn. Now it's portal time

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Alabama State?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

Auburn basketball score vs. Alabama State: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Alabama State: Score updates in Neville Arena