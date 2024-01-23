Auburn basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction as Tigers look for rivalry win

AUBURN — Auburn basketball's roster shouldn't need any motivational speeches from coach Bruce Pearl. Some things don't have to be said.

The Tigers (16-2, 5-0 SEC), the last remaining SEC team without a loss to a conference foe, will look to keep their momentum going by winning a road contest against Alabama on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). It'll be Auburn's first time in Coleman Coliseum since it blew a 17-point lead to the Crimson Tide in March 2023, allowing coach Nate Oats and his team to celebrate a regular-season SEC title.

Pearl's squad appears better equipped to beat Alabama this time around, but the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) remain one of the conference's best teams and a threat to beat those who attempt to go into Tuscaloosa and leave with a win.

Here's a scouting report for the matchup, as well as how we see it playing out:

Auburn basketball's best opponent since Baylor

The Tigers opened the 2023-24 campaign on a neutral floor against Baylor, which began the season at No. 20 in the AP Poll and is now up to No. 15. Auburn had a nine-point lead at halftime and led with less than four minutes remaining, but the Bears closed the final 3:38 on an 11-5 run to send the Tigers home with a narrow defeat.

Baylor sits at No. 15 in KenPom. Other notable teams Auburn has played this season include Ole Miss (78), Virginia Tech (58) and Texas A&M (38). Alabama is slotted at No. 8. The Crimson Tide, which leads the country in offensive rating at 125.3, per College Basketball Analytics, is the best team the Tigers have played this season.

Don't be fooled by the record; three of Alabama's losses have come against teams that are ranked in the top 10 in KenPom, and all six defeats are by teams in the top 45.

A big step from Mark Sears

Senior guard Mark Sears is the SEC's leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, and it's not like he's chucking wild shots up. Sears averages nearly 12 attempts per game, but he makes them at a 53.3% rate. That's the best field goal percentage in the conference from a player under 6-foot-10.

The majority of Sears' shots come at the rim (43.6%), but he also tales a considerable amount of 3-pointers from the right wing. He's made a scorching 18 of the 31 triples he's put up from that area on the court. He's also 11-for-24 from the top of the key.

Sears is shooting 55.4% in home games, which is in the 98th percentile, according to CBB Analytics.

Can Tigers turn Alabama over?

The Crimson Tide has averaged 15.8 turnovers through its first five SEC games. That ranks last in the conference, as Alabama is giving the ball away on 19.7% of its possessions. That plays right into the hands of the Tigers, who are forcing 15.2 turnovers per game since conference play began.

Those takeaways have led to 16.8 extra points per game for Pearl's squad.

Auburn basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction

Alabama 88, Auburn 84: Winning a Quadrant 1 game on the road is difficult, especially against a Sears-led team that is shooting 38.9% from long range this season. The Tigers have what is statistically one of the country's best defenses, and they'll need to be effective on that end of the floor to have a chance. Fans should expect a close game either way.

