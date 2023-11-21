Auburn basketball vs. Alabama A&M: Live score updates as Tigers return to Neville Arena

AUBURN — Following a couple of wins in the Legends Classic, Auburn basketball is coming back home to Neville Arena and will be looking to score a victory over Alabama A&M.

The Tigers and Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Tuesday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). Auburn, after losing its season opener against Baylor on Nov. 7, has won three straight games versus Southeastern Louisiana, Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure. The Tigers beat those three teams by an average score of just under 19 points.

Alabama A&M, meanwhile is still searching for its first win of the season. The Bulldogs have lost a couple of away games to North Alabama on Nov. 9 and Lipscomb on Saturday.

'HE MAKES US A DIFFERENT TEAM': How Jaylin Williams can change Auburn basketball's ceiling

AUBURN FOOTBALL: New Mexico State took a page out of AU's book, except this time it worked

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Alabama A&M?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

Auburn basketball score vs. Alabama A&M: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball, Alabama A&M: Live score updates for Tigers