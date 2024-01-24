Auburn basketball vs. Alabama: Live score updates for Tigers in Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA — Auburn basketball fans have bad memories from the last trip the Tigers took to Coleman Coliseum.

Coach Bruce Pearl's team held a 17-point lead over Alabama last season before collapsing down the stretch and falling on the road to the Crimson Tide in overtime March 1. Three of Auburn's starters fouled out − Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams − and Dylan Cardwell exited early with an injury in the loss.

Both rosters are different this time around and Auburn looks like the better team, but road tests in the SEC will always be tough. Keep up with the score here:

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Alabama?

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Auburn basketball score vs. Alabama: Live score updates

