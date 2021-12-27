Auburn basketball in top ten of the latest Rothstein 45

The Auburn Tigers are a top 10 team according to one of the best minds in all of college basketball.

Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today put the Auburn Tigers as the eighth-best team in college basketball in his latest basketball rankings.

In these rankings, Auburn is the highest-ranked SEC team. The second highest is Alabama at 15, then Kentucky at 17, and LSU at 19.

Rothstein provides a sentence on every team in the rankings. For Auburn, he wrote, “Allen Flanigan made his season debut last week against Murray State.”

Flanigan will be a huge part of this team as he fights to get into game shape after completing his rehab.

Auburn takes on LSU in Auburn Arena on Wednesday.

